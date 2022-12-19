Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night

Aaron Rios, 43, is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night.

Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Rios and the victim were allegedly engaged in an altercation when Rios shot him, hitting him in the shoulder area.

Rios is charged with attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He was arraigned Monday and denied bail.