Snyder County man dies in motorcycle crash in Mifflin County, State Police say

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 25-year-old Snyder County man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Mifflin County, according to State Police.

Ryan C. Barger, of Beavertown, was traveling west on Route 322 near Stone Creek Road in Armagh Township at about 10 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve on his 2005 Harley Davidson FXST Cruiser, police say.

The motorcycle went off the road and struck a guide rail several times before coming to rest along the side of the roadway, according to police.

Barger died of injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Mifflin County Coroner's Office.