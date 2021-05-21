Gettysburg man dies in motorcycle crash in Tyrone Township, Adams County

Jeremy Plank, 29, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 12:49 a.m. on East Berlin Road near Gun Club Road, State Police say.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An Adams County man died overnight of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on East Berlin Road in Tyrone Township, according to State Police.

Jeremy Plank, 29, of Gettysburg, lost control of his 2005 Yamaha R6 as it traveled west on East Berlin Road near Gun Club Road Friday at 12:49 a.m., police say.

The motorcycle left the north edge of the roadway, struck a street sign, slid a short distance, and struck a mailbox and a telephone pole, according to police.