Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southampton Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash in Southampton Township, Franklin County on Thursday evening, according to state police.

At around 6:20 p.m., the driver of a Cadillac was traveling east on Maclays Mill Road. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Maclays Mill Road.

The driver of the Cadillac crossed the double yellow line and struck the motorcyclist, Caleb Reamer, 19, of Newburg, Cumberland County, according to officials.

Police said Reamer became dislodged from the Cadillac and traveled a significant distance to the west. He continued to travel into a field before coming to a final rest facing east in the middle of the field.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured in the crash.

Reamer was flown to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.