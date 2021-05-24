One dead after motorcycle crash in Manheim Township

Chuck Fowler, 55, of New Freedom, died on Saturday after failing to negotiate a right hand curve on his motorcycle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Manheim Township on May 22.

Chuck Fowler, 55, of New Freedom, died on Saturday after failing to negotiate a right hand curve in the 5400 block of Arnold Road. He went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Fowler's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.