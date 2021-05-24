One dead after motorcycle crash in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Manheim Township on May 22.
Chuck Fowler, 55, of New Freedom, died on Saturday after failing to negotiate a right hand curve in the 5400 block of Arnold Road. He went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Fowler's motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
If you have any information regarding this crash you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.