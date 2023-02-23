Police seek help identifying suspected Peeping Tom in Lancaster

The man has been seen lurking on the fire escape of a building on the 200 block of E. King St., trying to peer into windows, on at least three occasions, police said

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are looking to identify a man accused of lurking and prowling on the rear fire escape of a building on the 200 block of East King Street earlier this year.

The subject was attempting to look into windows of apartments at the building on the night of Jan. 31, police said.

A man with a similar physical description was also seen lurking in the same area on two other occasions -- Dec. 14, 2022 and Jan. 25, 2023 -- police said.