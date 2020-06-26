Northern Lancaster County Police are investigating two overnight prowling incidents

Police are warning residents to be wary after receiving two reports of a prowler overnight in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are warning residents to be wary after they received reports of two suspicious prowling incidents in Warwick Township overnight.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight on the 100 block of Church St., police say. A resident reported that she believed someone was in the garage behind her residence. The resident said her dogs began barking, and she saw lights on inside the garage. When she went to investigate, she noted the lights went off and heard someone running away from the garage, police say.

Officers investigated and found no signs of forced entry at the scene.

The second incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Cardinal Road, police say. A resident there reported he saw a tall man of husky build looking inside his back patio door, according to police.