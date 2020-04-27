Police seek help in identifying Penbrook prowler

The suspicious person was seen sneaking around yards of several homes along the 2700 block of Hoffer Street Saturday night, police say

PENBROOK, Pa. — Penbrook Borough Police are seeking help in identifying a suspicious person they say was seen prowling in the area of the 2700 block of Hoffer Street Saturday night around 11 p.m.

According to police, the person was observed walking in the yards of several homes in the area. A doorbell camera shows the individual sneaking up to the front door of one of the homes, police say.

Police believe the individual may be the same person seen prowling in neighboring jurisdictions.