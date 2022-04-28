Lancaster Public Library nears end of fundraising to find new home

Library workers say the move is necessary, as the nearly 70-year-old building they work in now is outdated and in need of repairs.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Public Library is nearing a multi-million dollar fundraising goal that will help move it to a new home.

On Thursday, the library announced it has raised almost $8 million of its $10 million goal needed to relocate to a new building in Lancaster.

The library is now asking the public for help to raise the remaining $2 million needed to finish the project.

"We need a space that's going to not only provide the areas that we need to take the library forward, but also just allow our staff to just focus on programming and resources for the community," said Lancaster Public Library's board chair Aaron Sherman.