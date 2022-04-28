'Price is Right' scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold at Lancaster Turkey Hill

The store earns a $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery "The Price is Right" ticket was sold at a Lancaster County convenience store, the Lottery said Thursday.

The Turkey Hill location at 1349 Millersville Pike earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery added.

"$1 Million The Price is Right" is a $20 scratch-off game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the official app.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning, and learn how to play our traditional and online games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $32.6 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.