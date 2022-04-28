Another Lancaster County farm detects avian flu outbreak

The outbreak led to the depopulation of 18,000 birds, bringing to total number of birds euthanized to 3,825,800 since April 15.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from April 19.

A sixth commercial farm in Lancaster County detected an outbreak of avian flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Thursday.

The USDA did not provide the location of the farm but describes it as a "commercial broiler breeder" facility. According to the USDA report, the outbreak led to the depopulation of 18,000 birds.

Since April 15, a total of 3,825,800 birds have been depopulated at six Lancaster County farms.

On Wednesday, Lancaster County lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House authored a bill calling for $2 million in additional funds and broad authority to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for response and preparedness related to avian flu.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza does not impact humans. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe to eat poultry and eggs when they are properly handled and thoroughly cooked.

The CDC mentions that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI viruses. This means that over-easy and sunny side up eggs should be avoided.

Also, people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick.

There is no cure for avian flu. Depopulation is the only solution.

HPAI is transmitted through contact with fecal matter from wild birds, infected birds, contaminated equipment and contaminated boots and clothing.

In order to protect flocks from the disease, backyard chicken owners should:

Keep poultry inside their coop to avoid contact with wild birds.

Remove birdhouses and feeders used by wild birds.

Wear dedicated footwear and clothing to work with birds.

Wash hands before and after working with birds.

Clean and disinfect equipment in contact with birds.

Limit visitors to the premises.

Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact PDA at 717-772-2852.

Pennsylvanians can assist with HPAI surveillance efforts by reporting any sick or dead wild birds to the Game Commission by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov .