Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to officials, one person is dead after a crash in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say that just before 4 p.m. on April 28, they were dispatched to a crash at the corner of State Road and Noble Road in Colerain Township.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash, and one death is confirmed. Another person was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation of their injuries.

Officials say they are asking commuters to be patient as delays are expected due to road closures.

Emergency crews are working at the scene of the crash, and the investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing.