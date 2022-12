Emergency responders were dispatched to a fire in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency personnel are at the scene of a fire in Lancaster County.

First responders were dispatched to a fire in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.

There is no word on injuries or fatalities at this moment.