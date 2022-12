According to West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman, there was a small two-vehicle accident between a car and a box truck carrying diesel fuel.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are currently responding to a fuel leak in West Manchester Township, York County.

The crash caused a diesel fuel leakage.