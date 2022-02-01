Investigation underway after police shoot man who allegedly threatened officers in Lancaster County standoff

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is investigating after police shot a man who allegedly threatened officers with a blow torch after throwing bricks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is investigating after police shot a man who allegedly threw bricks at officers and threatened them with a blow torch before attempting to the flee the scene.

Officials say around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, members of the United States Marshalls' Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were serving multiple warrants for a man wanted on numerous charges, including burglary, stalking, criminal trespass, and terroristic threats.

Authorities say that when they responded to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township to take the man into custody, he allegedly threw cement bricks at the officers.

Officials say that officers did use their tasers on the man before he threatened them with a blow torch.

Police say that as they retreated, the man entered a vehicle, and began leaving the scene while driving in the direction of one of the officers.

Officials also say that the officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle, and struck the man.

Police rendered medical aid at the scene to the man, and he was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.