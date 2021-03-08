Lancaster County woman charged with assaulting two EMTs turns herself in to authorities

Danielle Hineline, 29, of Columbia, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman wanted by police for allegedly assaulting two EMTs in an incident on July 5 has surrendered to authorities, police say.

Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29, of Columbia, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on July 5 for allegedly attacking two EMTs in an ambulance, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the area of Chester Road and Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, police say.

According to police, Hineline punched one EMT in the stomach and arms and struck the other in the chin with a metal clip.

She was charged on July 23 after an investigation, but police were unable to locate her.

After turning herself in on July 29, Hineline was arraigned before Magisterial Judge David P. Miller, who set bail at $100,000.