Man charged with aggravated assault following stabbing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Dauphin County has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing on July 27 in Lower Paxton Township.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Willowspring Road on a report of shots fired and a man chasing another man with a gun. After arriving, officers found that a man had been stabbed and that no one had been shot. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined that Jose Polanco-Rodriguez, 21, was the suspect and he was taken into custody. He has since been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.