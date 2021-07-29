Man charged with aggravated assault following stabbing in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Dauphin County has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing on July 27 in Lower Paxton Township.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Willowspring Road on a report of shots fired and a man chasing another man with a gun. After arriving, officers found that a man had been stabbed and that no one had been shot. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police determined that Jose Polanco-Rodriguez, 21, was the suspect and he was taken into custody. He has since been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.
He has been committed to Dauphin County Prison on $750,000 bail.