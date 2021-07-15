Columbia man faces attempted homicide charge after July 8 attack on another man

Michael Newport II, 36, was initially charged with aggravated assault and burglary. The additional charge was authorized by the Lancaster County District Attorney.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man previously charged with aggravated assault and burglary in a July 8 incident is now facing an additional charge of attempted homicide, according to Columbia Borough Police.

The additional charge against Michael A Newport II, 36, of Columbia, was filed Wednsday after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, police said.

Newport is accused of attacking another man on the morning of July 8 on the 500 block of Avenue W, according to police.

The victim reported that Newport entered his home through an unlocked door, chased him around the house, and beat him up.

The victim was hospitalized and initially listed in critical condition following the alleged attack, police said.

Newport was located later in the day on July 8 and taken into custody. He was initially charged with burglary and aggravated assault.