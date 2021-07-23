Palmyra man charged with aggravated assault by vehicle after crashing into motorcyclist

Joshua Winters has been charged with multiple felonies after crashing into a motorcyclist on Interstate 83 southbound and fleeing the scene.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A Palmyra man has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI after crashing into a motorcycle on Interstate 83 in Manchester Township, according to police.

Police charged Joshua Winters, 34, with multiple felonies after he allegedly hit a 26-year-old Harrisburg man, who was riding a motorcycle, with his car on July 15.

The police report says Winters drove his Buick Century "directly into the victim's right side", sending the bike into the center median and causing the victim to suffer multiple broken bones.

Police were responding to the scene of the crash when they saw Winters fleeing the scene.

Authorities followed Winters as he took Exit 8, turned around, and began heading north on Interstate 83.

Officers followed until they were able to stop Winters at Exit 24.

Once stopped, police determined that Winters was intoxicated and arrested him.