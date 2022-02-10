Lancaster County police officer suffers minor injury while helping child escape from house fire

The child was trapped on the second floor of a home on the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Township Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer suffered a minor injury while helping a child escape from a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Warwick Township, the police department said Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road, according to police.

Arriving officers learned there was an active fire in the home and that a male child was trapped on the second floor, the department said.

The child was able to escape from a second-floor window with assistance from a NLCRPD officer and a member of Rothsville EMS, police said.

After helping the child escape, the officer and EMS team member fell into a first-floor window, which resulted in a minor injury to the police officer, according to the department.

The child and the officer were both transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation. The officer also received treatment for a minor laceration sustained during the fall into the window, police said.

No other injuries were reported, according to NLCRPD.