Two transported to hospital after house fire in Lancaster County

A house fire in East Hempfield Township has sent two victims to the hospital for smoke exposure and caused severe damage to the residence, according to dispatch.

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to Lancaster County dispatch, two people were transported to the hospital for smoke exposure on Tuesday, following a late night house fire in East Hempfield Township.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Countyplace Drive in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County at 11:27 p.m. for a report of a dwelling fire.

Dispatch confirmed the fire was under control within half an hour, and say the residence suffered severe fire damage.

The Rohrerstown Fire Company was one of the responding units on scene.