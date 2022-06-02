x
Dauphin County

Fire department holds dinner benefit as crew member recovers from injuries sustained fighting house fire

Menear suffered second and third-degree burns to his right leg when battling a house fire in late January, and is still undergoing recovery.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department put on a dinner benefit for firefighter Shawn Menear on Feb. 6.

People who came out enjoyed a whole variety of tasty food and raffle prizes, all to benefit Menear.

“Community support has been outstanding and we’re grateful for all the organizations in town and the citizens who have come to support Shawn’s recovery fund,” said President of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Richard Seachrist.

Amongst serving dinners today at the American Legion, the Middletown American Legion Post 594 Motorcycle Riders and the...

Posted by Middletown Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, February 6, 2022

All proceeds raised at the event are going toward Menear and his family to help with his recovery efforts.

