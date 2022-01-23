One person dead after house fire in Dauphin County

One firefighter was also temporarily trapped and has since been transported to the hospital, according to Mayor James Fry.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person has died in a house fire in Royalton Borough, Dauphin County, according to Mayor James Fry.

Dauphin County 911 says crews were dispatched to the fire on the 500 block of Water Street at 9:14 p.m. Sunday.

One firefighter was temporarily trapped, but was able to get out and has since been transported to the hospital, the Mayor confirmed.

The victim's identify and the identity of the firefighter are not known at this time.

No other information has been released, and it's unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and Lower Paxton Fire responded to the scene.

Fire Marshals are currently investigating, according to dispatch.