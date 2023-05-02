x
Lancaster County

Police are investigating after man's body is found in vehicle parked outside Ephrata Walmart

The 33-year-old man was found unresponsive in the back seat of a white Volkswagen sedan on Tuesday, Ephrata Police said. There is no danger to the public.
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating the death of a man found deceased in his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The 33-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was found unresponsive in the back seat of a white Volkswagen sedan parked outside the Ephrata Walmart, on the 800 block of East Main Street, on Tuesday.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Ephrata Police said they will release the man's identity following an autopsy and after his next-of-kin have been notified.

Police said they believe the man's death was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

