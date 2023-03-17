Authorities confirm man took his own life in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials have confirmed that a body that was found this morning in York County was the result of a suicide.
Authorities say around 9:30 a.m. on March 17, crews were sent to the area of the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township for a man's body lying in the grass.
Officials say that a concerned passerby called 911, and police along with the York County Coroner responded to the scene.
The coroner later confirmed that the man, believed to be in his 50's, had taken his own life.