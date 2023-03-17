Authorities confirm man took his own life in York County

Authorities say a man's body found lying in the grass in Manchester Township was the result of suicide.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Officials have confirmed that a body that was found this morning in York County was the result of a suicide.

Authorities say around 9:30 a.m. on March 17, crews were sent to the area of the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township for a man's body lying in the grass.

Officials say that a concerned passerby called 911, and police along with the York County Coroner responded to the scene.