York man found dead in burning vehicle in Virginia; suspect is in custody

The remains of Ethan Bert, of York, were found last week after firefighters put out a car fire in Bedford County. Joseph Walker, 29, is the suspect in custody.

YORK, Pa. — A York man was killed in Virginia and a suspect in his murder arrested in Florida, authorities said this week.

The remains of Ethan Bert, 20, of York, were found in a burning car in the early morning hours of April 18 in Bedford County, Virginia, according to the Roanoke television station WDBJ.

After firefighters were dispatched to a 12:45 a.m. fire call on Sandy Level Road extinguished the "fully engulfed" vehicle, they found Bert's body inside, WDBJ reports.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Bedford County District Attorney's Office.

Family members also confirmed his death on social media.

On Tuesday, WDBJ reported that a suspect in Bert's murder, 29-year-old Joseph Walker of Roanoke City, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Florida.

Walker is charged with second-degree homicide and will be extradited to Virginia, authorities said.

His arrest was confirmed by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who said he was taken into custody on April 20 in Brevard County. A pair of stolen handguns and a large bag of marijuana were also recovered when Walker was captured, the Marshals said.