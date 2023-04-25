Police searching for missing, endangered Lancaster County woman

Authorities say Barbara Whitsel, 69, has been missing since April 23, and her vehicle was located in Washington Boro Park.

Authorities say that Barbara Whitsel, 69, of Washington Boro, has been missing since Sunday, April 23.

Police say that Whitsel's vehicle was found in Washington Boro Park along the 2000 block of River Road.

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, boats and helicopters are being used to scan the water. Police and EMS are also at the scene.

Authorities believe that Whitsel has her mixed breed Jack Russell terrier with her at this time, and she is considered missing and endangered.