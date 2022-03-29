Police investigating deadly crash involving tractor trailer in Lancaster County

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road in East Hempfield Township at about 11:57 a.m., police say. One person died at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Lancaster County Tuesday morning.

It occurred around 11:57 a.m. on Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road, according to the East Hempfield Township Police Department.

Police say a blue Mercedes sedan was traveling east on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection and was struck by a tractor trailer traveling north on Lancaster Road.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, police say.

There was no word on any other injuries, and the names of those involved are being withheld at this time, according to police.

The roadway was expected to be closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.