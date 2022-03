State Police say that at least one person is dead and Route 147 is closed between Route 225 and Route 322.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash and a portion of Route 147 in Dauphin County remains closed.

State Police say that Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 225 in Halifax Borough and US-322 in Reed Township.

As a result of the crash, at least one person is dead.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured at this time.

State Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.