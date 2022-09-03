Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County Tuesday night

Police say 29-year-old Shannon McCoy-Rooney was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Route 72 near Enterprise Road in East Petersburg at about 9:23 p.m.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lancaster County.

According to East Hempfield Township Police, 29-year-old Shannon B. McCoy-Rooney was attempting to cross Main Street (Route 72) near the intersection with Enterprise Road in East Petersburg at about 9:23 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the roadway.

McCoy-Rooney was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police say.

The Lancaster County Crash Team is investigating the incident.