Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County Tuesday night

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lancaster County.
According to East Hempfield Township Police, 29-year-old Shannon B. McCoy-Rooney was attempting to cross Main Street (Route 72) near the intersection with Enterprise Road in East Petersburg at about 9:23 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south on the roadway.
McCoy-Rooney was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police say.
The Lancaster County Crash Team is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Dept. at 717-898-3103.