Missing man in Dauphin County found safe

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update,1:40 p.m.: Officials say Dustin Peters was located and is safe.

Previous: State police are looking for a man reported missing from Dauphin County.

Dustin Peters, 80, was last seen on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Zell Court in Hummelstown.

Police say Peters may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and balding gray hair.

Peters may be wearing navy blue pajama pants and a puffy black jacket.

He is driving a red 2017 Lexus RX350 with PA registration LML 7504.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.