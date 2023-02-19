x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Missing man in Dauphin County found safe

Police say Dustin Peters may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update,1:40 p.m.: Officials say Dustin Peters was located and is safe.

Previous: State police are looking for a man reported missing from Dauphin County.

Dustin Peters, 80, was last seen on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Zell Court in Hummelstown.

Police say Peters may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and balding gray hair.

Peters may be wearing navy blue pajama pants and a puffy black jacket.

He is driving a red 2017 Lexus RX350 with PA registration LML 7504.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Hershey restaurant reopens after being flooded out in December

Before You Leave, Check This Out