CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County police are searching for a missing man.

Daniel H. Whitcomb, 52, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 along the 300 block of Avon Drive.

He has salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a Mauve-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans and black wire glasses.