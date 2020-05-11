Cumberland County employees spend second day counting mail-in ballots, unclear when they'll finish

The county received about 53,000 mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. They counted about 21,000 on Wednesday.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Mail-in ballots are still being counted in Cumberland County. Thursday morning, the county still had about 30,000 ballots left to count. As of Thursday afternoon, they are not putting a timeline on when they'll have them done.

"It's not a matter of speed," said Samantha Krepps, Cumberland County Communications Director. "But a matter of accuracy."

Krepps, stresses accuracy, as the county continues counting its 53,000 mail-in ballots. Twenty-one thousand were counted Wednesday.

"The process is going very well. It's moving and I can't tell you when we'll be finished, but the team is on it and they're working still for accuracy," said Krepps. "This process is very exacting, it's very detailed oriented and we're going to make sure all the ballots are counted."

Samantha Krepps with Cumberland County tells me the counting never stopped here. They got 21,000 of the 50,000+ ballots they received by 8pm on Election Day counted yesterday & have been counting all day today. Cant speculate on when they’ll be done. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/HJnqSfQEwu — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 5, 2020

Some voters have been frustrated with what they say is the county's slow counting process. Nearby Dauphin County, with the same number of mail-in ballots, had results very early Wednesday morning.

"We are working for our Cumberland County residents to make sure their vote counts," said Krepps. "And we are being detailed oriented and accurate and I think that's the most important thing."