Cumberland County Board of Elections votes 2-1 to confirm decision to wait until after Election Day to begin process of counting mail-in ballots

The county could receive as many as 60,000 mail in ballots, and says it does not have the space to pre-canvass on Election Day

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Board of Elections decision to not count mail-in ballots until after Election Day has drawn criticism from hundreds of voters, and some elected officials.

Calling on Cumberland County to canvass ALL the ballots starting Election Day at 7am. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 29, 2020

"The security of our ballots and people are of the utmost importance," said Commissioner Jean Foschi. "I certainly understand the chaos and uncertainty but we will be counting all the votes."

Thursday afternoon, the board discussed their decision to wait to count the ballots. Commissioner Jean Foschi says, the county just doesn't have the space to accommodate the number of people needed to pre-canvass ballots on Election Day. Say says, on November 3rd, the space will be used for other Election Day needs. On Wednesday, Nov. 4th, there will be enough space for pre-canvassing to happen safely and accurately.

"There's Limitations on safety, security and social distancing," said Foschi. "We could not legally conduct pre-canvassing in our space."

In contrast, neighboring Dauphin County is expecting to receive about 50,000 mail-in ballots by Election Day, and says it believes it can get them pre-canvassed and counted as early as Election Night.

As Cumberland County plans to not begin pre-canvassing their 50,000+ mail in ballots on Election Day; neighboring Dauphin County says it believes it could have its 50,000 mail in ballots pre-canvassed and counted by Election night. — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) October 29, 2020

There were discussions of pre-canvassing the ballots in a larger space in the county. Dickinson College offered the county space to pre-canvass ballots on Election Day, but with that came concerns of transporting ballots there and back safely.

"I think about the tractor trailer transporting the ballots and catching on fire, or it's doors flying open and ballots flying in the wind," said Foschi.

However, there are counties, like Lancaster County, that will be transporting its ballots to another facility to pre-canvass them on Election Day.