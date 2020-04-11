Cumberland among PA Counties that didn't start counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday

Cumberland County workers started the count Wednesday morning

Cumberland County is among multiple counties in Pennsylvania that decided to wait to count its mail-in ballots until the day after the election.

County workers started to open the 53,000 ballots it had received by election night around 9 am. The county had sent a total number of 60,000 mail-in ballots to voters so it expects more possible ballots to arrive between Wednesday-Friday.

Currently in Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 and received by November 6 can still count. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an effort to block that policy, but could revisit the issue. Therefore Cumberland, like other counties in Pennsylvania, plan to separate ballots that arrive between Wednesday-Friday to wait on the outcome of any possible legal challenge.

Cumberland County has a total of 187,000 registered voters. That is an increase from the primary, when it had 166,000 registered voters.

Nearly 88,000 voters in Cumberland County cast their votes at the polls.