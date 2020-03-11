An inside look at where mail-in ballots are being pre-canvassed in Dauphin County, all 53,000 expected to be counted by midnight

A few glitches with machines in the morning were quickly fixed and lines thinned out throughout the afternoon

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County Election Officials have remained confident that they will have results of the 53,000 mail-in ballots posted by early Wednesday morning. Election Day, they were ahead of schedule and said, the timeline was moved up to midnight.

Volunteers began pre-canvassing mail-in ballots at 7 a.m., by 11 a.m. all 53,000 ballots had been removed from the outer envelope. Volunteers then took the ballots out of the secrecy envelope and by 1 p.m. the ballots were in the process of being put through a high-speed scanner to be counted.

On @FOX43 first at 4, an inside look at what mail-in ballots are in the process of being counted in Dauphin County. County officials are hopeful they will have all 52,000 ballots counted and results posted by midnight. pic.twitter.com/lxYbXSRXvX — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 3, 2020

"Unless they are razor thin races, which they could be," said Commissioner Mike Pries. "We'll have a really good idea by late tonight or early wee hours of the morning what's happening in these races."

While some areas in the county saw long lines at polling places, others were empty. Presumably because about 32 percent of voters in the county voted by mail. Overall, at polling locations, Commissioner Pries says, there were some issues with some machines in the morning that were quickly fixed, and lines thinned out throughout the day.

"Every Election our technicians get called out whether it was our new machines or old machines," said Pries. "This could be a combination of battery issue or when judge of elections is setting up a machine, he didn't install the bag properly on the back."