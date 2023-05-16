Do you have an idea worthy of Gordon Ramsay? Enter the Feed Your Dreams Sweepstakes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Feed Your Dreams Sweepstakes

You can enter the sweepstakes here.

Contest rules are below:

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, Feed Your Dreams Promotion (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents of the Harrisburg DMA who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WPMT FOX43 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 5:00am a.m. (E.T.) on May 24, 2023 and end at 11:59p.m. (E.T.) on June 18, 2023. (the “Contest Period”).

To enter, submit a photo or video of your food-related menu, business, or product idea. Enter online by visiting www.fox43contests.com, clicking on the Feed Your Dreams Contest link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. Each photo or video submission must be an authentic, original photograph or video taken by entrant identified on the accompanying entry form, and the entrant must own the copyright in the photograph or video submitted or have the appropriate rights to submit the photo or video. All digital entries should be at the highest resolution possible. Sponsor will accept photo formats of jpeg and tiff and video formats .mov or .mp4. Images and videos must not have been digitally altered in any way other than necessary cropping. Maximum one (1) entry per entrant. All entries must be received by 11:59p.m. (E.T.) on June, 18. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Sponsor reserves the right to reject any photos or videos that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive inappropriate, objectionable, or in bad taste, or infringes on any third-party’s intellectual property rights. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Entrants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. By participating entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, the decisions of Sponsor and to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor.

You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Contest in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. All eligible entries received will be posted on www.fox43contests.com from5:00pm. (E.T.) on June 19, 2023 through 11:59p.m. (E.T) on June 25, 2023 and will be open for voting by individuals aged 13 or older. Only one (1) vote per person per day. The entry with the highest percentage of recorded eligible votes will be named the winner. In the event of a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from among the tied entries. Decisions of Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Winner will receive a prize of $2,500.00. ARV: $2,500. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about June 26, 2023 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable, nontransferable and not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, and a liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries or votes will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were

sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsors may require.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.