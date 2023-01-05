Below you can enter the Be the Force of Change sweepstakes and read the contest rules.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes

You can enter the sweepstakes here.

Contest rules are below:

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR

ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL

LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

Employees and contractors of WPMT FOX43, TEGNA Inc., respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on January 4, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on January 22, 2023.

To enter, you must have a QR Code reader on a mobile phone to read the QR code on the screen. The code will take contestants directly to a splash page where they can enter required information and submit their entry form. During the Contest Period enter online by visiting FOX43.com, Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes link, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. Maximum one (1) entry per person. FOX43 will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or FOX43. Ad blocking software on your mobile phone/computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. All entries become property of FOX43 and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection: All qualified entries will go into a random drawing where one (1) winner will selected to win the prize.

5. Prizes and Odds. The winning prize is a lululemon Mirror Pro®, plus a year’s worth of lululemon Studio® membership. Price value is $2,500.00. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about January 23, 2023 by phone number and email provided on winner’s entry form. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries To claim prize, winner will receive an order confirmation from Mirror, and then they'll get an email to schedule delivery a couple days later. The delivery partners schedule the delivery appointments in windows that are typically between 2 and 4 hours long, and the recipients are able to select a date that works for them. They'll be notified of their delivery window the evening prior to their selected date. The delivery company takes care of installation and setup. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. FOX43 reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by FOX43. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of FOX43 which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, FOX43 reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration January 18, 2023.

FOX43 reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date.

FOX43 will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entry or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or FOX43.

The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, shall be determined by FOX43 in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless FOX43, TEGNA Inc. and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the promotion, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the promotion, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize.

Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by FOX43 as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that FOX43 may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of FOX43.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. Be the Force of Change Sweepstakes is presented by WPMT FOX43. The decisions of FOX43 and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest.