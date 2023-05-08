Sheetz will offer 'Free Gas 4 Life' to one lucky customer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced on Monday that it will give away "Free Gas 4 Life" to one lucky customer -- and all you have to do to be eligible is fill up your tank at one of the company's stores and become a My Sheetz Rewardz member.



"From now through August 31, 2023, customers at all 675+ Sheetz locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to win 'Free Gas 4 Life,'" the company said in its announcement. "Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up."