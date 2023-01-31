Backlash against PPL grows as investigation is launched against the company

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission launched an investigation after numerous customers were charged higher than usual electric bills.

YORK, Pa. — PPL is continuing to face backlash after customers faced unexpected price hikes on their electric bills. The increased prices were caused when the company charged people for an estimated bill amount, rather than an actual meter reading.

“My normal electric bill is $150, $200 with the recent inflation," said Logan Sterling from Mechanicsburg. "All of a sudden, I get a bill that says I owe $515.”

Sterling said he's frustrated after spending six hours on hold with PPL today while trying to get answers on why his electric bill had increased.

“[PPL] literally took out the whole day and I still have zero answers," said Sterling.

Robyn Hodgson from Akron says her sudden price hike forced her to purchase her medication using a credit card.

“It’s just too much with everything that’s going on with the high prices," said Hodgson. “They don’t seem to care about the effect on real people with real lives, who need to pay for medication, who need to eat, who need to take care of their families.”

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers.

In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices.

The matter has been referred to the PUC's independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement for investigation, which enforces the state public utility code and PUC regulations.

In addition to the investigation, the Commission continues to encourage customers to contact PPL with concerns about the size and accuracy of their bills.

Customers who believe that PPL hasn't addressed their issues or believe that the utility has not responded appropriately to their situation should contact the PUC's Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380.