Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

According to crews on the scene, the fire happened in a football equipment building

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.

According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m.

Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments.

*******Rescue 88 is currently on scene at Lower dauphin high-school for a working fire******* Posted by Middletown Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Hummelstown Mayor David Roeting talked to FOX43 at the scene, and said the fire was contained to the mechanical room of the football equipment building.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.