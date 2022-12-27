Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m.
Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown Fire Departments.
Hummelstown Mayor David Roeting talked to FOX43 at the scene, and said the fire was contained to the mechanical room of the football equipment building.
There are no reported injuries from the fire.
Roeting said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and that the results of the investigation are expected to be released within a few days.