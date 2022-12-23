Winter wind gusts cause sporadic power outages throughout central Pa.

According to PPL, wind gusts caused over 26,000 power outages by mid-afternoon on Friday.

YORK, Pa. — Wind gusts are doing a number on power lines, causing sporadic outages throughout central Pa. Local utility companies are working overtime to restore power throughout the Commonwealth.

“We have seen a lot of fallen trees, especially in more open areas," said Maggie Sheely, a spokesperson with PPL.

According to PPL, wind gusts caused over 26,000 power outages by mid-afternoon on Friday, Dec. 23. Maggie Sheely says PPL linemen are working alongside crews from other states, including Maryland and Virginia, to clear power lines.

“We have a lot of crews out there now and they’re assessing outages as they get to them," said Sheely.

Officials say most of the outages are caused by fallen trees in rural and residential areas. Sheely stresses power is being restored as quickly as possible.

“Our crews get to the scene, assess the damage, and make the repair as quickly as possible," said Sheely. "If it’s not safe to make the repair, they’ll make the scene safe.”

The National Weather Service says there are ways to stay warm in the event of a power outage.

First, you can lock in heat by closing your curtains and blinds, and stuffing blankets along the cracks of doors. Second, wear layers of loose-fitting and warm clothes. And finally, eat and drink to give your body the energy to stay warm.

“Please stay warm and stay safe, and we will get you back the power as soon as we’re able to," said Sheely.