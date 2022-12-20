Historic Adams County business destroyed in fire, 1 injured

The blaze was reported at about 9:30 a.m. at Ma's General Store, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Update, 5:09 pm.: The scene has now cleared, and the fire left little other than ashes and rubble in the place where Ma's General Store, which resided in The Edge of Town gift shop mall, once stood.

Chris Link, 2nd lieutenant of the Alpha Fire Company, spoke with FOX43 and confirmed there was one minor injury. He said the person injured was a customer who was in the store, and they were transported to the hospital. Link gave credit to a bystander who ran into Ma's General Store and notified the owner and customers of the fire. Link said that their quick actions saved lives.

Previous: Fire crews and emergency responders were dispatched to battle a fire at a commercial building in Adams County Tuesday morning, according to dispatch accounts.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a commercial property on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

There was no word on what caused the fire, or whether anyone was injured.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.