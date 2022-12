Emergency responders were dispatched to a structure fire in Chambersburg at 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County 911 Dispatch officials confirm that one person has been found dead in a structure fire on Dec. 19.

Emergency crews were called to 79 Brumbaugh Avenue in Chambersburg at 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The scene was still active early Tuesday morning, but Franklin County Dispatch confirmed the scene was cleared as of 4:25 a.m.

Company 1 Chambersburg is investigating the cause of the fire.