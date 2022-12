Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A family was displaced after fire damaged their home in York County early Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Orchard Road in Springettsbury Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20 for a residential fire, according to emergency dispatchers.

No injuries were reported, but officials at the scene said four of the family's 11 pets were killed.