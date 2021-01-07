Return to 'normal': 4th of July events set to kick off without COVID-19 restrictions

Large crowds are expected for 4th of July events like the Gettysburg reenactment and multiple fireworks shows

As the 4th of July holiday nears this weekend organizers are preparing to welcome large crowds back to events as many people in Pennsylvania are now vaccinated and the state's mask mandate has been dropped.

"We're hoping to get 3,000, maye 4,000 people here. That would be about twice what we had last year," said Karl Pietrzak of Destination Gettysburg about the fireworks event set to light up the skies at Gettysburg Recreational Park.

Meantime at the Daniel Lady Farm, hundreds more reenactors are set to take fill the '2021 Battle of Gettysburg.'

"We said we'd open up on Friday for the reenactors and we've had reenactors here since Monday. They keep coming in and saying, oh well, we just wanted to get out. We'll help, we'll do whatever you need. So, it's quite an amazing change from yesteryears," said Kirk Davis of The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association.

Some reenactors at the site estimated the event could see up to 4,000 participants this year. Last year at this time, organizers were rescheduling and navigating concerns of COVID-19.

4th of July without a mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions. Let's talk about how big events are changing this year @fox43 at 5 #4thofJuly #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kfAKFqG8Xq — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) July 1, 2021