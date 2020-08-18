It's a go! The Battle of Gettysburg reenactment will take place this weekend

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association will host the event August 22 & 23 at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm

Nearly 700 people are set to gather in Adams County this weekend as the 'Battle of Gettysburg' reenactment has officially been given the green light to take place this weekend.

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) obtained a permit to host the 'American History Event' Monday night at the historic Daniel Lady Farm on August 22 & 23, 2020. The event will feature battles, house tours, and Living History demonstrations.

The public is encouraged to attend and follow state guidelines. All tours inside the buildings on the property will require masks.

