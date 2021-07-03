Where to watch July 4 fireworks this year

Looking to check out some fireworks? Well, look no further. We've compiled a list of the best places to do so in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many fireworks shows were canceled last year due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but there are several that are back this year, and many new shows planned.

If you're looking for a display to attend in your area, look no further. We've compiled a list of the best places to do so in Central Pa.

(FOX43 is actively looking for additions to this list. If you know of a fireworks display that is not included below, you can email news@fox43.com to have it added.)

Adams County

Gettysburg: Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4 at Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane. If it rains, the event will be held on July 5. The event is free.

Cumberland County

Carlisle: A fireworks show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds will make its return this year on July 3. The show starts at 9:30 p.m at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road.

Shippensburg: The fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Shippensburg Memorial Park, Park Place. The event is free, but food and other goodies will be on sale.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg: On July 4, the City of Harrisburg with host food trucks and put on the largest fireworks display in Central Pennsylvania at Riverfront Park, 200 South Front Street. There will be free street parking for the holiday. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Lower Paxton Township: Enjoy yummy food at an assortment of food trucks prior to a fireworks show on July 3 at Koons Park, 6030 Larue Street. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Lancaster County

Lititz: Join the community for an all-day celebration on July 3 at Lititz Springs Park, 24 North Broad Street. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Lititz: The Bent Creek Country Club is hosting fireworks at 9:15 p.m on July 3. Located at 620 Bent Creek Drive.

Marietta: Fireworks will be held on July 3 at 9:15 p.m. at Donegal Intermediate School, 1177 River Road. Rain date is July 4.

New Holland: Fireworks begin at the 9:15 p.m. at the New Holland Community Park, 400 E Jackson Street on July 4.

Lebanon County

Jonestown: A fireworks show begins at dusk at Jonestown KOA on July 3. Located at 11 Lickdale Road.

Lebanon: Fireworks begin at dusk on July 4 at Coleman Memorial Park, located at 1400 W Maple Street.

Perry County

New Bloomfield: The New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival returns this summer. It will run June 29 to July 3, at which time there will be fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. The event is located at 300 West High Street.

York County

Red Lion: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on July 3 at 9 Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Avenue.

Wrightsville: Check out some fireworks at the Hope UMC Church parking lot on July 5 at 9:30 p.m. Located at 404 Hellam Street.