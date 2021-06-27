Wolf Administration is expected to lift statewide mask mandate Monday

Pennsylvanians told FOX43 they are eager as the decision has been long overdue.

YORK, Pa. — The Commonwealth's mask mandate is set to lift Monday, June 28 and Pennsylvanians were not shy to share their excitement.

"It's due time, way overdue," said Sherry Moyer of Palmyra.

Moyer says the mandate has been frustrating and has run its course.

"You go outside, you try to go somewhere and it's like where's your mask," she said, "it just makes you feel like crap, so now you're free."

She adds the nuisance of the mandate is just one factor. Those in the deaf community are impacted as well.

"My mother is deaf and my brother so they read lips. Think about them, what are they going to do?" said Moyer, they can't even see if someone's mad or angry or nothing."

People working in the restaurant sector say this new guideline will bring in more revenue with crowds coming out.

"Right now we've mostly run outdoors because of the mask mandate but now we can start running more indoors and I think it'll bring people out," said Brittany Armpriester, general manager for the Gift Horse Brewing Company.

Employees of the brewing company are eager because they say the communication will be much easier than before.

"When people are trying to order through a mask you can't hear them, and they take it down anyway and they're yelling more because they had to yell through the mask," said David O'Leary, bartender for the Gift Horse Brewing Company.

O'Leary says wearing the masks has also been difficult when going in and out of buildings making it difficult to breathe at times.

"Anything restricting your airways is going to make it more difficult than anything," he said.

Armpriester says she hopes all the eased restrictions that have come out including Monday's lift will push people to not only come out but become potential hires as there is a worker shortage.