State lifting mask mandate on Monday

Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Friday that the order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including health care, local business, and workplace guidance.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine tracker, as of Friday morning, June 25, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older have received their first dose, while 59.4 percent are fully vaccinated. The commonwealth ranks eighth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

The universal masking order was originally issued on April 15, 2020, updated on November 18, 2020, and again on March 17, 2021.